If you missed out on Kim's nude collection, you're going to want Kat Von D Beauty's next Everlasting Flash Sale

We can’t get enough of the nude lipstick trend, and for those of us who are still crying over missing out on Kim and Kylie’s nude liquid lip collab, we’re in luck — Kat Von D Beauty’s Everlasting Flash Sale is going to be for her Everlasting Lip Liner Nude Set. Don’t pass up your chance to get your hands on this entire bundle of nudes! (Uh… Is it just us, or is it hilarious that the term “nudes” means something very different in the beauty world than it does on the rest of the internet? We digress…)

If you’re unfamiliar with the Everlasting Flash sale, here are the deets: During the first week of every month Kat releases a bundle of her products at a highly discounted price for 48 hours. So if you are one of the many who want to make these your own, you gotta have your eagle eyes out for their release and your typing fingers ready to lay down your credit card number.

The Everlasting Lip Liner Nude set will be available for a limited time for $72.

SephoraThe set includes Por Vida, a rosewood; Crucifix, a deep chocolate; Hawkwind, a nude sienna; OG Lolita, the original dusty rose; and Bow N Arrow, a fawn nude.

We are pumped about the entire Everlasting Lip Liner set, but there’s something particularly special about these nude shades. And if you already have their corresponding liquid lipsticks, then these are a total must-have.

These just couldn’t be creamier and they are just the ticket for helping our liquid lipstick stay put, hydrated, and rich. They also give you a ton more artistic freedom when playing with looks!

You can sign up at Sephora to be notified when the second the Everlasting Flash Sale begins so you don’t miss out, or you can check in on social media for the scoop. Once again, if you’re a nude lip lover, these are NOT to be missed.