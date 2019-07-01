Kat Von D Celebrates Life as a Mom and Shuts Down Mommy-Shamers

Kat Von D is loving life as a first-time mom. The fierce tattoo artist and makeup entrepreneur is showing a softer side of herself on social media with her sweet posts of her son Leafar. Kat gave birth in December of 2018 to son Leafar Von Drachenberg Reyes with husband, musican and writer Rafael Reyes, and she loves showing off her adorable baby to her over 7 million followers on Instagram. She recently shared a video of her husband and son enjoying the pool while the baby giggled. “Baby Leafar’s first swim!” she captioned the post, which got almost 2 million views.

She also shared a family photo and message to her husband on Father’s Day. “Happiest Fathers Day to my beloved husband. You light up your sons world every time you step into the room, and watching you be such an amazing Father has made me fall so much deeper in love with you,” she wrote.

She celebrated her first Mother’s Day last May by giving away one thousand free lipsticks to other mamás at her High Voltage Tattoo Shop in West Hollywood, CA.

The 37-year-old shared another adorable video holding her son with the message: Here with my tesoro [treasure] celebrating this wonderful life. Pure love!”

Although she seems to be enjoying every second with her son, the charismatic star —born in Mexico to Argentinian parents— is no stranger to being mommy shamed. In fact, the mommy shaming began for Kat before her son was even born! When she was pregnant with Leafar, Kat was criticized for being vegan and clapped back at mommy shamers with the post: “If you don’t know what it’s like to have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan. Try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations.” Von D added: “This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey.”

After the baby was born last December, a photo of husband Reyes holding baby Leafar wearing all black with black baby carriage generated some criticism on Instagram. While some followers loved it, others claimed that goth look was no way to present a newborn.

She has also come under fire for being an anti-vaxxer, after posting that she wasn’t planning to vaccinate her child when born. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, she addressed speculation that she is against vaccinations. “I am not an anti-vaxxer,” she plainly said.

Not letting criticism bring her down, Kat celebrated her own parenting skills and her husband’s role as a daddy in May with a video of baby Leafar playing the piano with the message: “Can’t believe in only 5 months, our baby Leafar has his first two teeth already, is sitting up on his own, and composing classical masterpieces. We did good.”

She also shared her appreciation for her mom’s help and her role of abuela with a Mother’s Day post to her mom including a photo of her with her grandson and the loving words: “¡Feliz día de la madre mami! Today is Mother’s Day in Mexico, and I can’t even begin to say how grateful I am for my mom. Things weren’t always as good as they are now between my mom and I, but she never gave up on me. Mami, I know I haven’t been the easiest to deal with, but I wanna be the best daughter I can be to you, y te agradezco del fondo de mi corazón por tu amor y tu paciencia [and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and patience]”. Mommy wisdom has definitely kicked in for Kat!