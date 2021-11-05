"She really becomes a leader," Karie Martin says of her role of Ana Morales in season two of Gentefied, returning to Netflix on November 10. Playing Ana, a Chicana artist and LGBTQ woman, was challenging for the Honduran American star. "I'm probably the most different from my character," she admits. "I love getting to fill the shoes of this incredible woman."

In season two of the series, returning to Netflix on November 10, we see Ana's evolution. "She really becomes a leader," says Martin, 32, of her role. "I wanted her to be vulnerable and to go through genuine struggle, for us to be able to see a depth in Ana and you will be getting that from her."

The actress relates to Ana in her devotion for her family. "With Ana I think that although she is the youngest of the cousins, I believe she has this older sister mentality. As the oldest in my family I think I can relate to being direct, having to be strong and having to take care of others," Martin says. "She has taught me so much about myself and you are every character to an extent. She is truly no-nonsense and has such strength."

Martin says Julissa Calderón, who played Ana's love interest last season, made it easy to break the ice during their romantic scenes. "Working with Julissa Calderon was such a pleasure because from the second we met in the audition room it just felt safe," she recalls. "I can't say too much about Ana's love life in season two, I'm definitely excited for you all to see it but there is a lot of growth and there is a lot of changes."

Martin's strength in real life comes from her loved ones. "I love my family. They are truly my favorite people and they keep me so grounded," says the actress, born and raised in Louisiana. "I love to travel and my husband is my dearest friend. We've known each other since we were 10 years old. To get to go through life with him has been so special."

It was also special to work with fellow Honduran American star America Ferrera, one of the producers of the show. "I've been such a fan of hers. When I met her for the first time, I freaked out! It was like working with my hero. I was like: Oh my god, I can't believe you're here," she laughs. "And she just started laughing. She's incredible. I had read Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants growing up and for her to represent Latinas in that way and to be Honduran, it was like wow."

Martin is really proud of her heritage. "We are the closest knit family, our parties are wild. Growing up with my cousins when we were younger it was a full house. That molding and blending of cultures was all we knew. It was a Honduran American loud family vibe all the time," she says. "They were so strict with us about speaking Spanish and knowing who we were. We might be different from the kid that sits next to us in class, but we are just as valuable and worthy and can be whatever we want to be."