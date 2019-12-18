The case of teen Karol Sanchez — who was reported missing by the New York Police Department earlier this week — has taken an unexpected turn. According to police, the 16-year-old girl — who was found on Tuesday and is now reunited with her family — staged her own kidnapping. “Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed,” NYPD shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance.”

A source told PEOPLE it seemed “like she staged” the kidnapping because the teen did not want to go back with the family to their native Honduras. The New York Daily News reports that the four young “kidnappers” were friends with the teen, and that Karol was found again on Tuesday afternoon on Eagle Avenue and East 156th Street, where she had originally vanished.

The teen went missing on December 16 and had many concerned for her well-being and praying for her safe return home. On Tuesday, Dominican American rapper Cardi B shared an Amber Alert for Sanchez, which claimed she was kidnapped and tossed into a car by several men as she was walking with her mom in the Bronx borough of New York City. The alert detailed that Sanchez was taken by four black male suspects into a tan four-door sedan. “Child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” it warned.

The New York Times reported that Sanchez confessed to police that she came up with this escape plan because she was “unhappy” and wanted to get away from her “overprotective” mom. The case is still being investigated.