UPDATE, 3:05 p.m.: The NYPD announced via Twitter that Karol Sanchez has been found and is “safe and unharmed.” The original post continues below the NYPD’s tweet.

On Tuesday, Dominican American rapper Cardi B shared an Amber Alert for Karol Sanchez, a 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped and tossed into a car by several men as she was walking with her mom in the Bronx borough of New York City, Cardi B’s hometown. The teen went missing on December 16 and was “last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and white backpack.” The New York Times reports that Sanchez’s family is Honduran.

The alert details that Sanchez — identified in the Amber Alert as weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing 5 feet 5 inches tall — was taken by four black male suspects into a tan four-door sedan. “Child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she may be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death,” it warns.

Karol was kidnapped along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx on Monday at around 11:20 p.m. Footage from a surveillance camera shows a beige car approaching the girl and her 36-year-old mother. Two men got out of the vehicle and grabbed the teen, dragging her inside and pushing her mother to the ground. There were two other men in the car, according to the NYPD; following the kidnapping, they drove eastbound on East 156th Street.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Karol Sanchez or this case please call 1-866-NYS-AMBER or 1-866-697-2623. You can also call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).