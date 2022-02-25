In an interview with Vogue Mexico, the Bichota shared what her personal transformation has been like and how her fans are a big part of that.

Karol G has unleashed her wild side.

The mujer poderosa, who is known for her sultry lyrics, fearlessness and unique personality, recently opened up about her personal transformation and the release of what she calls the "wild woman" within her in a new interview for Vogue Mexico.

"Now that I'm reading a book called Women Who Run With Wolves I have come to understand the awakening I had after many years," she said. "When I started I was careful that as a woman I couldn't cross certain boundaries or talk about certain topics, or express myself in a certain way."

The Colombian songstress continues, "Sometimes I'd write a song that told the story of an intimate moment I had with someone, and it was a song that would be kept guarded because it wasn't seen well that I'd talk about how delicious it was when he hit it, what I liked or how he kissed me."

These creative and personal repressions led her down the path of becoming a bichota—creating a movement of empowerment with her music and removing these barriers for women who feel identified by her lyrics.

"Previously, women used to listen to men's songs and we'd have to accomodate to how we'd say it, but not anymore. Now there are women who express how we feel," she added.

The six-time Premios Juventud award winner went on to discuss her metamorphosis from Carolina Giraldo Navarro of Colombia into a woman that exuded strength and freedom.

Bichota Credit: Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

In the process, she turned the word bichota into a "movement of empowered women, women who know that if they're sad, the answers are inside them on how to overcome and achieve anything they want."

However, for the Colombian singer, one of the most humbling experiences has been connecting with her audiences at her most raw and honest form—showing her humanity on social media, not just her career's successes.

"One day I was at the beach and I uploaded a photo where you could see my legs full of cellulite, I was shaking," she confessed. "Then I opened up the comments and I saw that many of them were applauding me, giving me huge confidence. They don't even know they're such a big part of how I feel as a person."

Since then, she's made it part of her purpose to show confidence and practice self-love for her followers.

"It became a mission of trying to carry on that message of security, of loving ourselves. When you don't have anyone to love, you have yourself," she said.