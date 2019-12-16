Karol G is hypnotizing in the new commercial for Urban Decay’s campaign “Pretty Different.” The Colombian singer shared the video on Instagram, garnering almost 1 million views in just a few hours. “So wild … PRETTY DIFFERENT,” she wrote in the caption. Mexican American singer Victoria La Mala commented with fire emojis, while Dominican TV host and actress Clarissa Molina wrote an excited, “Yassss.”

Karol’s fans seem to love the new clip, also featuring singer Lizzo. In the video we see Karol in an urban setting, with graffiti-covered walls in the background. She has an action-packed role, throwing hammers at a glam Ezra Miller, who doesn’t seem perturbed by his dangerous circumstance.

The campaign also features celebs like CL and Joey King — also named “global citizens” for Urban Decay in 2019 — and represents the brand’s “Pretty Different” series, which celebrates individuality. “‘Pretty Different’ is our anthem for fellow makeup junkies who don’t subscribe to beauty standards,” stated Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay’s founding partner.

Karol G talked to People CHICA about collaborating with Urban Decay when the union was first announced. “They want to show people that each person can choose to do their makeup or dress however they want, and can still be pretty and special even if they are different,” she said. “I felt super inspired. I love what they are betting on, showing people to break the rules.”