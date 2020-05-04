Karol G Releases New "Tusa" Video Featuring Her Fans
Karol G just released a fun new version of the "Tusa" video, with her fans dancing from home during the coronavirus quarantine.
To celebrate her fans and lift their spirits during the coronavirus pandemic, Karol G just released a new "Tusa" music video. The clip shows the Colombian reggaeton princess, 29, wearing a casual white hoodie and singing with a bright blue sky in the background. The clip also features clips of fans — all wearing white clothing — dancing in their homes and playing instruments while they jam to "Tusa." The post already has over 2 million views.
In the original music video, Karol and rapper Nicki Minaj are the queens of a pink fantasy world. While the images in the video feel like pages ripped from a fairy tale, the lyrics don't talk about a happy ending. The ladies sing about a woman who turns to partying and other lovers to try forget the man who still owns her heart. (In Colombia, “tusa” is a slang term for “heartache.”)
The song became an instant anthem for women trying to heal their hearts after a breakup. It also was a crossover hit for Karol, who performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Karol told Billboard that the best cure for heartache is to work out. To get over a past relationship, the singer —now happily engaged to trap singer Anuel AA — said she hit the gym. "I told myself: 'I'm going to get so pretty and so mamacita that when that man sees me again he is going to wish he was dead and asks himself, Why did I lose her? Why did I let her go?'" she said about an unnamed ex. What woman can't relate to that?