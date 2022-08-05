See Karol G's Style Evolution Throughout the Years
From Medellín to international fame, the Bichota has come a long way. Follow along to see her transformation.
TBT
Before her career took off, the singer born Carolina Giraldo Navarro was preforming at family quinceañeras with J Balvin and rocking her natural brown hair.
Finding Her Look
In 2016, Karol G stepped into the spotlight and while she still hadn't found her signature style, we could already see her love of streetwear in her adidas sneakers and leather joggers.
Platinum Blonde
Never one to shy away from radical hair transformations, the Medellín native posed on the red carpet for our 2016 Festival rocking an icy blonde bob.
Stage Style
Karol G began to give us a taste of her signature look in 2017, especially through her performance outfits.
Red Carpet Chic
The "MAMIII" singer proudly accepted her Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018 while rocking a glamorous teal dress with a sexy side slit.
A year later, we'd be seeing Karol G in the same shade a whole lot more.
Playing With Color
We first saw the Colombian singer deviate from her brown to blonde balayage was for the "Tusa" music video, where she rocked a pastel purple shade and a stunning pink makeup look.
Iconic Tresses
In November of 2020, Karol G rocked our world when she debuted her signature teal hair, which she paired with a simple yet chic slip dress at the Latin American Music Awards.
Full Glam
These days, the chart-topping artist isn't afraid to switch up her look from street-style chic to old Hollywood glam, which is why she's become a go-to for style inspo.
New Look
Earlier this week, Karol G announced she's leaving the teal hair behind for now and switching to red, and we can't wait to see her looks during this fiery era.