Karol G Talks About Quieting Her Mind, Her Favorite Book, and Her Biggest Fear

When she's not in the recording studio or on stage, Karol G likes to unwind and connect with nature. The Colombian reggaeton singer, 29, opened up on the Spotify podcast Karol G on the Go about her favorite ways to spend her free time. "Unplugging is super hard because cell phones have turned us into full-time workers 24/7. Unplugging is almost impossible, you have to have a really strong will," she said. "The moments that I unplug is when I'm with my family. Even though I have my cell phone, I distance myself a bit from work. If I really want to unplug and have a peaceful moment I go to a place that is far from home. ... I look for a place next to the ocean."

After the coronavirus quarantine is over, she hopes to travel to a place where she can connect with nature. "I want to go to a country where I can interact a lot with animals," she said. "I like to read — I have read The Four Agreements at least three times," she added about the Toltec wisdom book by Don Miguel Ruiz. "It's a book that has great life advice that really helped me as a person." She also enjoys going to karaoke bars, although she doesn't sing — she just likes to listen.

Image zoom John Parra/Getty Images

She also asserted that she's down-to-earth and knows that fame is ephemeral. "I'm a normal, quiet person like anybody else who is at home listening to this podcast," she said. "I think I still have my feet on the ground. Nothing of what is happening to me now — which thank God I'm very successful — has gotten to my head. I still wake up every day with the fear of it all still working and not going away. I still wake up with the fear of, 'Will people still love me the same way?'"

Karol said what she fears most is having her family taken away or getting a call with sad news about losing a loved one. "As long as I have my family and my fiancé [Anuel AA] with me, I feel that I can start from zero anywhere. If music no longer works out in the future, if I have my loved ones with me, we can start from scratch in something new," she said. "But if my family is not with me, I think that would make me fall apart."