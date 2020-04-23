Karol G Talks About Quieting Her Mind, Her Favorite Book, and Her Biggest Fear

Reggaeton star Karol G talks to Spotify about her time away from the recording studio and what she does to recharge and relax.

By Lena Hansen
April 23, 2020

When she's not in the recording studio or on stage, Karol G likes to unwind and connect with nature. The Colombian reggaeton singer, 29, opened up on the Spotify podcast Karol G on the Go about her favorite ways to spend her free time. "Unplugging is super hard because cell phones have turned us into full-time workers 24/7. Unplugging is almost impossible, you have to have a really strong will," she said. "The moments that I unplug is when I'm with my family. Even though I have my cell phone, I distance myself a bit from work. If I really want to unplug and have a peaceful moment I go to a place that is far from home. ... I look for a place next to the ocean."

After the coronavirus quarantine is over, she hopes to travel to a place where she can connect with nature. "I want to go to a country where I can interact a lot with animals," she said. "I like to read — I have read The Four Agreements at least three times," she added about the Toltec wisdom book by Don Miguel Ruiz. "It's a book that has great life advice that really helped me as a person." She also enjoys going to karaoke bars, although she doesn't sing — she just likes to listen.

John Parra/Getty Images

She also asserted that she's down-to-earth and knows that fame is ephemeral. "I'm a normal, quiet person like anybody else who is at home listening to this podcast," she said. "I think I still have my feet on the ground. Nothing of what is happening to me now — which thank God I'm very successful — has gotten to my head. I still wake up every day with the fear of it all still working and not going away. I still wake up with the fear of, 'Will people still love me the same way?'"

Karol said what she fears most is having her family taken away or getting a call with sad news about losing a loved one. "As long as I have my family and my fiancé [Anuel AA] with me, I feel that I can start from zero anywhere. If music no longer works out in the future, if I have my loved ones with me, we  can start from scratch in something new," she said. "But if my family is not with me, I think that would make me fall apart."

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com