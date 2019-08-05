GirlCrush! Karol G's Sexiest Photos on Instagram

GODDESS
Karol G celebrates her sensuality and curves on social media. The Colombian singer, 28, talked to People CHICA about fashion, fitness and beauty. Here’s a look at her sexiest photos on Instagram and her secrets to looking so hot.
SIREN
Karol G’s love for the beach inspired her latest album Ocean. The singer — who is always bikini-ready — revealed to People CHICA how she stays healthy and fit with her nonstop travel schedule. “On my free days I try to rest,” she says. Her trainer travels with her and makes sure that she eats nutritious meals and works out in her hotel room. “I do workout circuits. If there is a great gym at the hotel then I’ll lift weights, but we usually bring our own elastic bands. My training is more focused on CrossFit.”
HOT COUPLE ALERT!
She made the internet go wild by sharing this semi-nude photo in bed with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA.
FLIRTY
She likes to play with fashion and makeup. “I like more accentuated makeup at night, but the most important thing is that it looks natural,” she says. “I don’t like to wear heavy makeup that transforms me, but one that preserves who I am”. What can’t she leave home without? “Foundation and mascara!”
CONFIDENT
She shut down body shamers, who criticized her weight, with this sexy lingerie selfie.
GOLDEN BEAUTY
She takes care of her flawless skin! “I am obsessed with face creams. I have one for my eyebrows, for my eyelids, for dark circles under the eyes, for my neck, and one for my hands,” she says. Karol G is also grateful that she is “morenita” [naturally tanned] so she is careful not to get to much sun-exposure.
SEDUCTION SECRETS
“I like exfoliating soaps. I use a body lotion during the day that is not so buttery, and one that is really creamy that I wear to bed at night”, she reveals.
FASHIONISTA
What’s in Karol G’s closet? “Lots of tennis shoes, high heels and I are in a fight!” she jokes.” I probably have 3 pairs of heels tops.” She likes to wear baggy clothes, hoodies, colorful jackets and fun hats. She also loves Balenciaga, Burberry and Louis Vuitton!
CHAMELEON
She likes to change her hair style and uses wigs and hair extensions for her versatile concert and red carpet looks. She also protects her hair with moisturizing oils.
PERFECT BALANCE
Eating healthy and staying active is crucial to keep up her energy, she admits. “I don’t like diets that are extremely strict,” she says. Her nutrition plan includes eating a carbohydrate once a day, at lunch time, and loading up on lean protein, veggies, and salad. “I don’t eat any desserts, I reduce dairy products, and eat Greek yogurt with granola only twice a week,” she adds. “I don’t eat fast food like burgers, but I will eat a nice steak with mash potatoes and veggies. You have to have a balance,” she explains. “I have an insulin problem and maintaining a good weight for me is super stressful.”