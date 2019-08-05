GirlCrush! Karol G's Sexiest Photos on Instagram

Karol G’s love for the beach inspired her latest album Ocean. The singer — who is always bikini-ready — revealed to People CHICA how she stays healthy and fit with her nonstop travel schedule. “On my free days I try to rest,” she says. Her trainer travels with her and makes sure that she eats nutritious meals and works out in her hotel room. “I do workout circuits. If there is a great gym at the hotel then I’ll lift weights, but we usually bring our own elastic bands. My training is more focused on CrossFit.”