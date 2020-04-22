Karol G Dedicates Emotional Serenade to Her Dad From Afar

Karol G dedicated a heartfelt song to her dad on Instagram. The Colombian reggaeton singer, 29, sang the ballad "El Hombre Que Yo Amo" ["The Man I Love"] — made popular by Chilean singer Myriam Hernandez in the '90s — and posted a video of her a cappella serenade with the message: "From afar, wishing I could dedicate this song to my dad."

The singer has always been close to her dad Guillermo Giraldo, better known by her fans as Papá G. Karol also shared a sad-face emoji and a blue heart showing her heartbreak over being away from her family in Colombia while she spends her time in quarantine in Miami with her fiancé, Puerto Rican trap singer Anuel AA.

The singer's sister Verónica Giraldo Navarro commented on the post: "I simply love my family." Renowned singer Myriam Hernandez, who made the song a hit, reacted to Karol's version with this comment: "Precious." Papá G himself reposted the video and commented on his famous daughter's serenade: "Missing you baby. I know we will hug each other soon. Be strong, we are almost there."

Karol's dad was her date at the 2018 Latin Grammys, and she took him on stage with her when she won her first Latin Grammy as Best New Artist, thanking him for his support. “Four years ago I posted on Instagram seeing J Balvin win his first Latin Grammy and saying that someday, whatever it takes, the Grammy had to be mine, too,” Karol said in her speech, where she also thanked her dad for being “99 percent behind the success of my career.” She also supported Papá G — who is a musician himself — when he released his salsa song "Pa' Fuera" in July 2019, and he was Karol's opening act during her free concert in Medellín last year.

