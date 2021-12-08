The Colombian singer sold out both nights of her "Bichota" tour in Medellin.

Karol G Makes History As The First Female Reggaeton Artist to Sell Out Two Nights in Her Hometown

Karol G is showing the world dreams do come true as she continues to fill stadiums with fans looking to sing along and jam out to her music.

The "Ay, DiOs mío" singer became the first female reggaeton artist to sell out two nights of her "Bichota" tour in her native Medellin at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

"The tour was the best. Very cool, but from day one I've been waiting for this day," she said to the crowd on December 4. Later, she tweeted, "don't wake me up," inferring that she was living a dream.

The artist packed the Atanasio Girardot Stadium with more than 40,000 fans and performed some of her biggest hits accompanied by her all-female band and dance crew.

She also paid homage to classic Spanish songs like fellow Colombian songstress Patricia Teherán's 1994 hit "Tarde lo conocí."

"Wow!!! I don't know how to explain what I feel today. I'm in the dressing room thinking that everything started in my home, 15 years ago," Karol shared to her Instagram Story section.

She continued, "I dreamt so much that my music will go global but never stopped dreaming that my people would feel proud of who I am!!!"

Karol G Credit: Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Local Colombian performers like Agudelo 888, Ryan Castro (who she sang "Jordan" with) and Blessd opened the concert for the Latin Grammy award-winner. She also performed "Sola es mejor" with Yandar & Yostin and "Friky" with Feid.

The artist done more than 20 shows since the beginning of her tour, which kicked off in Denver on October 27.