Karol G Made this Confession to Rihanna on Social Media

The Bichota sent this message to the Fenty x Savage creator after the release of her song "Lift Me Up."

After six years in musical hiatus, Rihanna has returned stronger than ever with a new hit song, "Lift Me Up," for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Along with the success of her new track, the new mom received a declaration for collaboration from none other than Karol G. The Colombian artist shared her hopes on social media with a message of admiration and inspiration for RiRi, wishing one day they will have a chance to join forces.

"Rihanna, I love you! I hope one day I can say it to you in person!" wrote Karol G on social media. "There is no person in the world who inspires me more than you."

Rihanna Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This isn't the first time the "Gatubela" vocalist has shared her admiration for the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur. She even has her tattooed on her arm.

"The girl in the whole world that I want to work with is Rihanna," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Latin Grammy's red carpet in 2018. "So Rihanna if you are watching this please call me. I would love to do something with you."

Even though the Latin Grammy award winner has risen to the top of her career, becoming one of the most iconic urban artists of contemporary times, her love for the "Diamonds" singer comes from her authenticity.