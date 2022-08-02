The Bichota showed off her latest transformation and start of a new era in her life.

Karol G has finally unleashed her new look on the world—and we stan it.

The Colombian singer-songwriter said goodbye to her iconic blue hair and opened the door to a new era, this time with bright red hair.

"Two weeks in love seeing myself like this in the mirror and without being able to show you 🌝," she captioned a video on Instagram where she is showing off her colorful mane. "So that when you see me in the street you can say: EaAaaa Maria BebEee HOW COOL DOES THAT RED HAIR LOOK 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒 l love you!! Bai 🧜🏽‍♀️."

In honor of her new shade, the Bichota changed her profile picture to one of princess Ariel from the Disney animated classic The Little Mermaid.

"This is my first video with red hair and I'm very happy! I'm going to show you all in 3...2..1," she said in the clip. "Wow baby, how good does that red hair look, Mamacita," she joked.

Her fans and fellow celebrities responded with love for the Billboard Rule Breaker award winner's new look by leaving encouraging comments.

"I love it from the first moment that I saw you 😍😍😍😍 beautiful my karo I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented bodybuilder Yarishna Ayala.

This new step is not just a color change for Karol, who took her blue hair for one final hoorah before saying goodbye.

"To say goodbye, my blue hair and I went on vacation to some of the places that were on my dream list," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "I took my friends, we behaved well, we behaved badly, we ate a lot, danced a lot, drank a little more. WE SAID GOODBYE WITH POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE!!!"

She continued, "With tears because we said goodbye to all our past, of an era I'll never forget, to people I loved very much, to a lot of pain, to so much immaturity, of so much evolution, of incredible success, of reconnecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career up to this point, of my first sold-out tours, to my first stadiums, of songs to vent, of songs just because, of working a lot, of #1 songs, of people that I adored but that simply didn't do me well, of laughing so much and enjoying myself."

Karol G se despide de su cabello azul Credit: Instagram

"Of drinking the 200 glasses with my friends, until I felt as free as I did in Provenza...and yes...of my blue hair," she wrapped up. "I documented some of our last moments together that honestly, have been SOME OF THE BEST OF MY LIFE. P.S. FROM THE MOST BLUE OF MY HEART."