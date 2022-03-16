Karol G's big heart radiates love both on and off the stage.

On March 11, the Billboard Rule Breaker Award winner visited Bogota's El Buen Pastor Prison where she performed for female inmates, giving them an opportunity to break away from their current reality.

The Acción Interna Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing a better quality of life for formerly and currently incarcerated folks, organized the event and shared photos of the concert on their Instagram.

"Yesterday was a day we won't forget," the organization captioned the post, where the reggaeton singer is seen among inmates. "Thank you, Karol G for gifting us this moment filled with music, generosity, empathy, and solidarity with women who've lost their freedom and are incarcerated in Buen Pastor prison in Bogota. Thank you for being a believer in second chances."

The foundation was created by Colombian Telenovela star Johana Bahamón who served in a prison beauty pageant in 2012 and was inspired to give incarcerated people a new outlook on life.

"She is another level of generosity, love, simplicity, humanity and empathy. I love her," Bahamón wrote on Instagram, in a photo where the performer is seen singing at the center of the prison courtyard and as well as interacting with some of the incarcerated women. "All the 1,950 inmates loved her as well, whom she visited one by one."

The "200 copas" star previously performed at the Pedregal prison in her hometown of Medellín through the Acción Interna Foundation as part of an initiative from the foundation to further a prison reform law titled "Second Opportunities."