Karol G Will Appear on Pop Smoke's New Album

The highly anticipated debut album of Panamanian American rapper Pop Smoke, who died February 19, is set for release this Friday, July 3. Titled Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, the LP will feature artists like Quavo, 50 Cent, King Combs, and Tyga, as well as Colombian artist Karol G. Karol appears on the song "Enjoy Yourself," produced by Palaze and Luci G.

The rapper's family also announced the Shoot for the Stars foundation, which was established by Pop Smoke before his death and is now being led by his mother, Ms. Jackson. "The foundation is meant to inspire inner-city youth to do just what the name states, 'shoot for the stars,' and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality," said Jackson. "As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools."