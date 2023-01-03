The Colombian songstress began the year alongside these special beings in her life.

The Unusual Companions that Karol G Rang in 2023 With

Karol G is starting out the year surrounded by her best companions.

The Bichota, who recently finished her world tour, spent the holidays alongside none other than her pet pig, two dogs and parrot.

Sharing photos of her diverse family, the Medellín native asked her fans who they keep as a companion in a post on Instagram.

"I don't have a caption but I have a pig, two dogs and a parrot," she wrote. "What about you? 🥹💕🌸🌈🦋🍄🐈‍⬛✨🦂🦋🌴🌞🧜🏽‍♀️✨🌷🌻🦀🐠🌊✨🌸💜🌴 ⛅️🌈🍃🐈‍⬛✨💕🌺🐆🦂🦋."

In one of her photos, she posted alongside her sheepdog, Otto, who resembles Max from The Little Mermaid and added a photo from the film as the last one of the post.

She also added photos with Goku, the English bulldog she acquired while she was still engaged to Anuel AA.

Several fans responded to her questions with the names of their pets and their descriptions.