Karol G Talks About Her World Tour, Recharging and Being a Female Force to Be Reckoned With

On a break from her world tour, Karol G spoke to People CHICA from Romania. The Colombian reggaeton star, 28, revealed how she stays healthy and fit with her non-stop travel schedule. “On my free days I try to rest,” she says. He trainer travels with her and oversees that she eats nutritious meals and works out in her hotel room “I do workout circuits. If there is a great gym at the hotel then I’ll lift weights, but we usually bring our own elastic bands. My training is more focused on crossfit.”

Eating healthy and staying active is crucial to keep up her energy, she admits. “I don’t like diets that are extremely strict,” she says. Her nutrition plan includes eating a carbohidrate once a day, at lunch time, and loading up on lean protein, veggies and salad. “I don’t eat any desserts, I reduce dairy products and eat Greek yogurt with granola only twice a week,” she adds. She does have her cheat days, however, when she can order french fry pizza! “I don’t eat fast food like burgers, but I will eat a nice steak with mash potatos and veggies. You have to have a balance,” she recognizes. “I have an insulin problem and maintaining a good weight for me is super stressful.”

The artist says she is very grateful with the success of her album Ocean (Universal Music Latino) where besides having reggaeton and trap songs, she experiments with more mellow balads, Brazilian rhytms and reggae. “I’m happy that I bet on something different and people liked it,” she says. “When I worked on this album I wanted to tell stories I had in my heart and talk about my life. I’m in love with my life, with my career, with my music,” she says. She is also madly in love with Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA, who got her a colorful gift, a pink Mercedes Benz SUV. “It’s to go unnoticed!” she jokes of her neon car. “I love color, I feel that it adds joy. I like to wear colorful clothes. In my Insta Stories when I post a photo I fill it with little hearts or stars or colorful emojis because I feel that it’s a way of decorating life, adding color to the monotone. It makes me feel like a little girl.”

She is also excited about her new collaboration with cosmetic giant Urban Decay on the campaign ‘Pretty Different.’ ‘”They want to show people that each person can choose to do their makeup or dress however they want, and can still be pretty and special even if they are different,” she says. “I felt super inspired. I love what they are betting on, showing people to break the rules.”

The singer —who recently collaborated with Anuel AA on the track “Tú no amas— says spending time with her loved ones keeps her grounded. Her parents often travel with her and her sister works with her. “She was a lawyer and I literally got her out of her law firm so she could come work with me,” she says about her sister. Having her family by her side brings her peace. “I’m not too into meditation, I do pray and when I see beautiful things out there I say: ‘Thank you God for this’ because I do believe a lot in God, I think that everything that happens in my life is a miracle. My spiritual side in life is having my family near me,” she admits. “That connection with my family is what gives me the spirituality to stay happy. My relationship with my boyfriend is also very special to me.”

When it comes to inspiring young Latinx women, she says it comes naturally. “I don’t have this plan in my head of ‘I’m Karol G, I have 18 million followers on Instagram so let me be an inspiration’. I don’t plan it, I’m just myself. My way of inspiring them is showing them my true process and being totally real with them.”