Karol G Gives Fans a Tour of Her Luxurious New Office Space in Medellin

Karol G is proving once more that dreams do come true.

First, on August 18, the Colombian powerhouse gave her fans a tour of her brand new office space in Medellin, Colombia, for her company, Girl Power Inc.

"Hello fam, I wanted to show you guys something so cool," the Bichota said in the clip shared in her Instagram Stories. "For many years I've had this on my list of dreams and wishes, to have my own office for my company called Girl Power Inc, and they gave me my office today!"

Karol g Credit: Instagram/Karol G

Over several stories, the "Tusa" vocalist gave fans a first look inside the office space with carpets inspired by her song "Ay! Dios Mio," cloud-shaped lamps, mood lighting and a view of all of her native city.

Then, while sitting at her new desk, the singer joked with her fans role-playing as if she was in a meeting.

"Good afternoon, welcome to Girl Power Inc, how can we collaborate with you? You can leave your doubts, your comments and your suggestions," she said.

Karol G Credit: Instagram/Karol G

The Billboard Rule Breaker award winner also gave fans a tour of the new installation's kitchens and offices, where in one of the shots, her father waved hello.

"I'm so excited," she wrote at the end.