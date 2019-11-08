Karol G and Nicki Minaj Are Queens of a Fantasy World in the "Tusa" Video

Karol G and Nicki Minaj are mesmerizing in their new music video "Tusa," set in a fantasy world complete with glitter, winged horses and tiaras.
Karol G and Nicki Minaj reign over a fantasy world in their new music video for “Tusa.” As the video opens, we see the Colombian reggaeton star looking like a Greek statue in a lavish palace setting, then the Trinidadian rapper makes her triumphant entrance in an elegant white gown. In other scenes, newlywed Minaj also looks stunning in a pink sequined dress and tiara.
While the images in the video feel like pages ripped from a fairy tale, the lyrics don’t talk about a happy ending. The ladies sing about a woman who turns to partying and other lovers to try forget the man who still owns her heart. (In Colombia, “tusa” is a slang term for “heartache.”)
The two ladies look powerful as they sing about their deceptive loves while sitting at an antique dinner table covered with diamonds. Then Karol G transforms into a literal goddess, with two majestic winged horses by her side.
Rolling Stone reports that the two singers began exchanging private messages on Instagram, and that’s how the collaboration was born. “The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words,” Karol G said in a statement. “I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!”