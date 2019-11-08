Karol G and Nicki Minaj Are Queens of a Fantasy World in the "Tusa" Video

Karol G and Nicki Minaj reign over a fantasy world in their new music video for “Tusa.” As the video opens, we see the Colombian reggaeton star looking like a Greek statue in a lavish palace setting, then the Trinidadian rapper makes her triumphant entrance in an elegant white gown. In other scenes, newlywed Minaj also looks stunning in a pink sequined dress and tiara.

While the images in the video feel like pages ripped from a fairy tale, the lyrics don’t talk about a happy ending. The ladies sing about a woman who turns to partying and other lovers to try forget the man who still owns her heart. (In Colombia, “tusa” is a slang term for “heartache.”)

The two ladies look powerful as they sing about their deceptive loves while sitting at an antique dinner table covered with diamonds. Then Karol G transforms into a literal goddess, with two majestic winged horses by her side.

Image zoom YouTube/Karol G

Rolling Stone reports that the two singers began exchanging private messages on Instagram, and that’s how the collaboration was born. “The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words,” Karol G said in a statement. “I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!”