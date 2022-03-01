The "Bichota" singer opened up about the details of her debut as an actress on the Netflix show Griselda.

Karol G on How Her Latest Career Move "Opened Her Eyes" and The Effect It's Had on Her Life

Karol G is taking the next big step in her career and making her Hollywood debut as an actress in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda.

The "Bichota" singer will be joining fellow Colombian actress Sofía Vergara in the show based on the life of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, where she will play the role of Carla, a mule who transports drugs to the United States.

"It's a great role because there's real character development," the singer told Billboard.

Karol G Credit: Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Ocean songstress details, "[it's] a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job, but also as a way to maintain her family, and she's tough! She reaches another level."

According to Billboard, the actress has spent months preparing for the role by enrolling in acting and movement classes, which she noted had, "totally opened my eyes to a different perspective. They've helped my career as an artist and my development onstage."

"With my teacher, we get into different situations and he helps me get in character," she said. "When you're not an actor your goal is to do things well so they're credible. But in acting, you really get inside the character and you forget about what people want."

Karol G Credit: Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 31 year old had teased her fans regarding her upcoming performance.

"I'm going to act," she noted. "I have a surprise for my people in January. I'm going to start shooting a series for Netflix. It's not about my life... I have a character, so I'm preparing myself for that."

In addition to her new venture, the Premios Juventud award-winner is balancing her current tour and making music.

"I'm up from 5 a.m. and I work on my music at night," she remarked to Billboard when shooting began. "It's new for us, but everyone [in the series production] has worked closely with our schedule. I've been here in Los Angeles with [producer] Ovy on the Drums and with many of the composers I work with. It's another way of working, but I love it."