The Colombian-born artist has established a very cushy nest egg for herself, becoming one of the highest earning reggaeton stars in the music industry.

From the streets of her native Medellín to becoming one of the highest paid reggaeton stars, Karol G continues to break barriers and show us that dreams do come true.

The bichota has built her fortune with a career founded on perseverance, dedication and an empowering musical style that has resonated with people all over the world.

Now, the vocalist and urban artist has reached a net worth of more than $8 million, ranking as one of the highest paid reggaeton stars in the industry, according to figures by Celebrity Net Worth.

The "Tusa" singer released her debut studio album Unstoppable in 2017, which reached #2 on the US Latin Charts and #192 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She has also reached #1 US Latin Airplay chart with "Creeme," "Secreto" alongside former beau Anuel AA and "Dame tu cosita" with Pitbull, which ranked #1 on the US Latin Chart. This year, she also ranked #1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart and #15 on the Hot 100 chart alongside Becky G for the single "Mamiii."

The 31-year-old singer's Bichota Tour traveled throughout Latin America and the United States, becoming a huge success due to sold out stadium performances in places like Medellín, Sacramento, CA, and Lima, Peru.

However, her musical success hasn't been the only contributing factor to her growing fortune.

According to Univision, the Colombian artist earns royalties from YouTube, where she has more than 26 million subscribers. She also earns money from sponsored material on her social media pages.

The artist will also be increasing her net worth as she ventures into the acting world with new projects like her supporting role in Netflix's Griselda series, which based on the life of Colombian queen-pin, Griselda Blanco.

There's no doubt she is focused on her career and making big moves. During an interview with Billboard, she discussed how she is making it all happen.