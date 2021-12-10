In this week's #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica is bringing you five songs to add to your playlist.

Karol G, Feid And More: Get Ready To Party This Weekend With These 5 New Songs

As you prepare to relax and unwind, People Chica has curated this bumping new playlist of songs that will help you get the party going this weekend.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

1. "Desesperados" by Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone are bringing fans a spicy new track that talks about the desire that overcomes a person when they are desperately attracted to someone else.

2. "Arrebatá" by Natti Natasha

The Dominican songstress continues to show off her artistic mastery with her latest song. In the video, she is engulfed in a fantasy world as she fights to get over an old love.

3. "Friki" by Feid & Karol G

Does reggaeton make you feel friki? Feid and Karol G think so. This upbeat track will surely have you dancing into the new year.

4. "Bien & mal" by Randy x Yan Block

This dynamic duo has returned with a song about the transformative power of love. The song discusses friendship, relationships and leading a crime life.

5. "Alguien más [Remix]" by Andy Rivera with Carín Leon