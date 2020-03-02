Karol G, Natti Natasha, and Becky G Had a Girls' Night Out

Karol G, Natti Natasha, and Becky G shared a fun girls’ night out in Miami over the weekend. The three reggaeton princesses hung out at LIV Nightclub and gushed about their admiration for one another on social media. Karol shared a photo of herself holding up a drink with the “Sin Pijama” duo by her side, preparing to give her kisses on the cheek.

Natti Natasha shared a photo with her friends and colleagues with three emojis of their native flags (representing Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic) and the hashtag “#girlpower.”

Natasha shared another photo with her manager (and rumored love Raphy Pina), Karol, and Karol’s fiancé, Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA, with the playful caption: “We know that the Dominican Republic and Colombia put out fire. Although in this photo the ones in charge are the boricuas.”

Becky also shared a photo of the fun night with a message of love for her talented amigas.“If you know me, like truly know me, you know that this makes my heart happy. Be the change you want to see,” she captioned a photo with Karol and Natasha she shared on her Stories. “For so many years the industry thought they were ‘celebrating’ women by giving us ONE seat at the table … Times are changing because now we are out here building OUR OWN TABLE with however many f***ing seats we want because we know we’re all worthy of it.”

The Mexican American star continued in her message: “You can’t fake or knock down one’s hustle, simply respect it. I respect these girls so much. I can’t emphasize enough how beautiful it is to share moments, opportunities, success. It all tastes so much sweeter. Others winning doesn’t mean you’re losing when you’re all running a different race.” Karol reposted Becky’s message and replied: “Love u sis. Beautiful words. Yesterday we had the most amazing moments together and you killed that stage as always.”

Even Bad Bunny joined the party in Miami, with a video surfacing on Instagram of El Conejo Malo singing “Tusa” with Karol at the club.