Karol G Shares the Hardships She's Faced in Reggaeton

"For years, I heard that women do not do reggaeton," she recalled in a new interview. "Reggaeton and urban music belong to men."

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Karol G talked about her new album KG0516, and recalled her beginnings in a male-dominated industry. "For years, I heard that women do not do reggaeton," she said. "Reggaeton and urban music belong to men, but as a woman, you belong to men."

She also shared that in the early 2000s, during early talks with her now-label, an executive had tried to keep her away from the genre, saying that Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen was both "reggaeton's most visible and its most despised woman."

The 30-year-old said times have now changed and women in the genre are taking over. "Women are on a whole other level now," she explained. "We are well prepared to lead. We've earned it, and we will fight for it."

KG0516 is Karol's first project as a co-producer and it includes collaborations with Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, and Ozuna. The new album is spelled out like a flight number; the "0516" represents the day the performer signed her first record deal in 2006.

Her new album also has songs with up-and-coming artists like Mariah Angeliq and Nathy Peluso, which Karol G describes as an effort to add more women into the genre. "It's not that there are so few women in the genre, but it's about letting new women participate," she said.