Watch Karol G's New Video With the Jonas Brothers

Last week the Jonas Brothers and Karol G surprised their fans with a collaboration on the single "X," and now they're teaming up once again for the accompanying music video. Due to the pandemic, the artists each filmed their parts in their respective homes, but they still managed to pull off high levels of glamour.

Karol G wore a red outfit, complete with latex short shorts, while the guys coordinated in various warm colors. Each of them are shown singing via mobile devices while dancing along to their new song. Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, the video is a hit — it's already racked up more than 2.4 million views on YouTube.

While it was evident that the artists couldn't gather together for this video like they normally would, Joe Jonas shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he set up the shoot in his California home, joking that his whole house was "backstage." Nick also shared a peek at his production area, and noted that he filmed in the same room where he shoots live clips for The Voice.