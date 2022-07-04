The Colombian songstress heated up social media with this special ask.

Karol G Has This One Request for Her Fans on Instagram

If one thing rings true about Karol G is that she knows how to heat up social media.

On July 3, the Colombian singer took to Instagram with a special request from her fans after uploading a series of photo wearing a sultry silver one-piece swimsuit. In the photos, she is seen in various poses on a deck that overlooks a mountain range.

"Would you guys like to write the caption because I didn't know what to write, pues" the Bichota wrote, sending her followers on a mission to write the best phrase to accompany her shots.

Immediately fans and other celebrities took over the comments section with their suggestions for the "Mamiii" vocalist.

"'I hope everyone is enjoying 4th of July as much as I am' I ❤️ You. Karol" wrote Celebrity Tan Expert Jimmy Coco.

"The top!!!! 🤩🔥❤️" wrote Rebelde alumna Anahi, with whom Karol recently shared the stage after her 11 year hiatus.

Others added lyrics from Bad Bunny's song "Me porto bonito," adding "Tu no eres bebesita, tu eres bebesota!"

It has been a big year for the Medellín native as she has toured around the United States and Latin America on her Bichota Tour. However, she still finds time to have fun and engage with her friends through little moments.

In February, the Latin Grammy award winner rang in her 31st birthday with a sexy nude photoshoot at the beach.

"Photos of me by the sea, my favorite place 🌞 🌊 trying to cover-up a little bit of what's obvious, what's natural, what's perfect 🌸🦀✨✨✨, celebrating life, the blessings and magic of being able to make dreams come true 🌺," she wrote.