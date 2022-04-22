Karol G Makes History as First Woman to Win Artist of the Year at Latin American Music Awards

Karol G has swept through yet another awards show.

Last night at the seventh-annual Latin American Music Awards, the Bichota made history as the first woman to take home the title of "Artist of the Year." Previous recipients include Bad Bunny and Enrique Iglesias.

Even though the Colombian artist was not in attendance at the LAMAs, she still won six awards including album of the year for "KG0516," favorite urban artist, favorite urban album for "KG0516" and favorite artist.

This year has been full of surprises and successes for the Medellín native as she continues to expand on her musical career. Earlier this week she was praised by several artists including Shakira, J Balvin and Ricky Martin for her performance at Coachella.

The Colombian powerhouse made her dream of performing at the event come true, and to mark the moment, took the time to honor Latin artists who paved the way for performers like herself but never received the opportunity to perform on the infamous stage, including Selena Quintanilla.

"Tonight I feel so happy and so proud to represent my country and my Latina community around the world," she said. "Now I just want to have a moment in my show to honor the Latina songs that were number one in the world but were never played on this stage—but they have the opportunity here."

Earlier this year, Karol also picked up the "Rule Breaker" award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Ceremony.

"I'm happy, happy, super happy. Believe me that I saw this a lot of times on TV, dreaming of one day being here…" the urban artist said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you, Billboard, for giving me this and for giving me the opportunity to perform in front of all these amazing queens."

She continued with words of gratitude, "The world teaches us all the time to see bad things in each other and in ourselves, and what about if we just see the beautiful things in us? I try to do that every day. Thank you, to all the Latinos, I see there are so many of you here."