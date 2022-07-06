The Bichota got a chance hit the racetrack alongside this Formula One star.

Karol G Just Received this Exciting Opportunity from Ferrari

Karol G is riding a whole new kind of makinon these days.

The Colombian songstress continues to shine and take her charm with her everywhere. Her latest appearance was none other than at Ferrari's factory in Maranello, Italy.

Documenting every moment of the exciting visit to the racing empire's track, the Bichota seemed elated to race with none other than Spanish Formula One double World Rally Champion, Carlos Sainz.

"Yesterday I was invited to tour the Ferrari factory in Italy 🇮🇹 and race Formula One with the actual champion @carlossainz55 🥺✨," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @ferrari and @missionwinnow for the invitation 🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤 Honestly one of the best experiences of my life !!!!!!!!!!!!!! ⛽️🚧⛽️"

Fans and celebrity friends including Luis Fonsi were impressed by the Rule Breaker award winner's experience, cheering her on from the comments section.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Fonsi wrote. "Very diosa, very bichota, very ferrari 🔥🤌🏽" added television host Patty Castillo.

The Medellín native continued enjoying her visit to Europe with a much deserved day on a boat, sharing photos in the ocean with a teal bikini that matched her mane.

"I belong to the ocean r 🌊🌞✨ AND YOU ALL 🌺🌺🌺" she captioned the photo.

The star will be making her only performance at Valencia, Spain's Diversity Festival on July 23.