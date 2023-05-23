Why We Won't Get an English-Language Album from Karol G Anytime Soon
Karol G is a woman on a path leading her to achieve all her dreams—and then some.
The Colombian Chica Boss recently appeared on the cover of Elle's latest issue and gave fans the lowdown on some of the highs, lows, and internal motivations since the onset of her career.
One significant development the "Tusa" singer made was whether or not she would be releasing new music in another language, namely English.
So can fans expect their favorite bichota to create an English-language album at some point?
Not quite, Elle notes that the singer wants to focus on being free to go where inspiration takes her.
Karol tells the publication, "If tomorrow I make a song that sounds like it should be a tango, I will do it as a tango."
She also notes that she's "not afraid of experimenting" with her music's sound, which was noted in her most recent album Mañana Será Bonito where she worked with producer Ovy on the Drums and infused things like banda, Afrobeats, and electronic music.
Much of her current music is influenced by her life experiences and how she found strength through and in the pain—something she hopes inspires women everywhere.
Referencing the vulnerability found within her album, she tells the publication, "This was a moment when I wanted to say we've already taught women how beautiful it is to be self-confident and empowered," and adds, "but it is also beautiful to reach this point, to use a platform as global as mine, and tell people that it is okay not to feel good. It's normal....That's my personal experience."