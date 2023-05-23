The Colombian singer explains why fans shouldn't expect her new music to be in English in the near future.

Why We Won't Get an English-Language Album from Karol G Anytime Soon

Karol G is a woman on a path leading her to achieve all her dreams—and then some.

The Colombian Chica Boss recently appeared on the cover of Elle's latest issue and gave fans the lowdown on some of the highs, lows, and internal motivations since the onset of her career.

One significant development the "Tusa" singer made was whether or not she would be releasing new music in another language, namely English.

Karol G at Calibash Latin Music Festival Credit: Getty Images / Scott Dudelson

So can fans expect their favorite bichota to create an English-language album at some point?

Not quite, Elle notes that the singer wants to focus on being free to go where inspiration takes her.

Karol tells the publication, "If tomorrow I make a song that sounds like it should be a tango, I will do it as a tango."

She also notes that she's "not afraid of experimenting" with her music's sound, which was noted in her most recent album Mañana Será Bonito where she worked with producer Ovy on the Drums and infused things like banda, Afrobeats, and electronic music.

Much of her current music is influenced by her life experiences and how she found strength through and in the pain—something she hopes inspires women everywhere.