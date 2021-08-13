Urban artist Karol G and EDM producer Tiësto have teamed up to release their new single, "Don't Be Shy," debuting the Colombian singer's first time singing in English.

The duo discussed how the collaboration came about on the "Zane Lowe Show" on Apple Music 1, stating mutual admiration before this collaboration.

"Well, I always liked her voice, and I wanted to work with some different artists, and we just sent her the song to see what she thought of it," the Dutch DJ said. "And she actually wants to sing in English, and she made the sound … She recorded the vocal, and it sounded incredible."

The Latin Grammy Award Winner said she felt "honored" when she received the song from the record producer and was excited about the challenge of singing in English.

"You know what, I am a big fan of Tiësto, like my whole life, I have always had one of his songs in my playlist," Karol G said. "He sent me a song, and it was crazy because the song is completely in English. It's my first time doing something like that. It's my first time singing in English. So I am super excited to have this opportunity between Tiësto and me. It's a different language, and it's a different kind of music that I do. So I feel super honored and super anxious and super nervous to see how everything's going to come up."

Karol G Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

The song's theme surrounds a return to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic and comes with a music video directed by Christian Breslauer. The tune is easy-going and catchy with bass beats, Karol G's melodic voice, and a dance drop blending both artists' styles.