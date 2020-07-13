Karol G Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Karol G and Anuel AA both got tested for COVID-19, and the Colombian singer, 29, tested positive, while her fiancé, the Puerto Rican trap star, 27, did not, according to EFE. The power couple took the test in Miami, where they both live. Karol has reportedly left the home she shared with Anuel AA and is temporarily in self-quarantine to avoid infecting loved ones.

A source close the the couple, who asked not to be identified, told EFE: "Karol G has no idea how she got sick. She has been very careful, initially respecting the quarantine, and then the social distancing guidelines and the use of masks." The source added that Karol "has been feeling quite bad. The singer recently released her new song "Ay, DiOs Mío!" but didn't do heavy promotion due to her health. People CHICA reached out to Karol G's reps for comment, but have not had any response yet.

Image zoom (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

In June, the Anuel shared the news that his grandparents had tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, who just released his new album Emmanuel, vowed to donate money for coronavirus relief. "I just got some really sad news," he said on Instagram Stories. "My grandma and grandpa tested positive for coronavirus. I know there are a lot of families suffering for that same reason. And that's why I made this decision: All the profits this month from the sale of Emmanuel and all the videos and merch will go directly to a foundation that helps patients and families who are battling COVID-19."

Other Latinx celebs like bachata singer Prince Royce and Mexican American singers Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez have also shared the news that they have tested positive for coronavirus, and have been urging fans to follow all precautions to stay healthy and safe.