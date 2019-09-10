Karol G Shares Emotional Videos of Hometown Concert in Medellín and Gets a Surprise Visit

Karol G got emotional after she was welcomed like a queen in her native Colombia. The singer shared a video from her concert in her hometown of Medellín before over 100,000 fans. “Yesterday was by far the best day of my life. I dedicate this song to the over 100,000 people that accompanied me yesterday. Nothing would make any sense without you. Thank you,” she wrote on Instagram. To make her night even more magical, she also got a surprise visit from a special guest — Karol G’s colleague and longtime friend J Balvin showed up on stage and brought a huge smile to her face.

Image zoom (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

“We have known each other for 13 years and although we both already made music then, our careers evolved at different times. Since the day we met he supported me, he helped me, he showed me, he accompanied me and advised me. Yesterday he showed up at my concert without me knowing and he showed me and everyone once again HOW BIG HE IS! Thank you, J Balvin,” the “Punto G” singer wrote on social media.

The video shows fans screaming and cheering as J Balvin gets on stage wearing a neon hoodie and hugs a surprised Karol G before getting the crowd hyped up. “This video makes my soul smile,” J Balvin commented.

In the Univision Digital documentary Karol G: La Guerrera del Género (Karol G: The Warrior of the Genre), she reminisces about meeting J Balvin at her cousin’s quinceañera years before they were both megastars. They shared the stage at the party, remaining friends for years to come.