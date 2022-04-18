Karol G came, saw and conquered Coachella.

Cheered on by a sea of blue wigs, the singer-actress performed her "Bichotella" set, marking the star's debut at the world-renowned music festival.

The Colombian powerhouse made her dream of performing at the event come true, and to mark the moment, took the time to honor Latin artists who paved the way for performers like herself but never received the opportunity to perform on the Coachella stage—artists like the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla.

"Tonight I feel so happy and so proud to represent my country and my Latina community around the world," the bichota said. "Now I just want to have a moment in my show to honor the Latina songs that were number one in the world but were never played on this stage—but they have the opportunity here."

Her tribute came just a day after the world celebrated what would have been Quintanilla's 50th birthday on April 16.

She covered the late singer's iconic song "Como la flor," while a video of Selena singing the song at the Houston Astrodome played in the background.

Becky & Karol G Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Karol also sang "La macarena" by Los Del Rio, Celia Cruz's "La vida es un carnaval," Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" with a special performance by her dancers who paid tribute to the white outfits worn by Shakira's dancers, Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," Willy Williams' "Mi gente," Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's hit "La conga," Ritchie Valens' "La bamba" and Carlos Santana's "Oye como va."

The Billboard Rule Breaker award winner also surprised her fans by inviting Becky G on stage to sing their chart-topping hit "MAMIII."