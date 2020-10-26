Karol G Shares Her Favorite Pasta Recipe on Fuse's 'Made From Scratch'

She cooks, too! Not only is Karol G a chart-topper and international superstar, she is also a gifted chef. The Colombian reggaetonera shows off her skills in the kitchen on a new episode of Fuse's celebrity cooking show Made From Scratch. The "Tusa" singer and her sister Jessica make a pasta Bolognese and share their memories of growing up in Colombia. Karol also talks about her upcoming projects and the importance of family in the episode, airing Tuesday, October 27 at 11 p.m. ET on Fuse.

"My father always showed us to love animals," Karol says in this exclusive clip from the show. "We had a farm and we went there a lot to take milk from the cows. We would ride horses. Growing up in my country and with my family especially was so amazing. I have really beautiful memories of my childhood."

The singer, who recently released her music video "Bichota," also thanks her dad for motivating her to follow her dreams in the music industry. "I'm doing music because of my father," she says. "He always wanted to be a singer." Jessica, her sister, recalls how their dad would always make Karol sing at family reunions while he played the drums. "My dad used to make me sing in everything, even in family wakes," Karol jokes. Here, Karol shares the recipe for the pasta she and her sister whip up on the show.

INGREDIENTS

Tomatoes

Red pepper, diced

Mozzarella cheese

Butter

Garlic

Penne pasta

Tomato sauce

Black pepper

Onions

Himalayan salt

Chicken bouillon

Ground beef

Tomato paste

Red pepper flakes, for garnish

Baguette, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook pasta until al dente in a large pot of boiling water and chicken bouillon. Drain the pasta and season with salt and butter.

Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions into saucepan and cook until translucent. Add the ground beef to the onions. Season beef lightly with Himalayan salt. Break beef into small clumps. Cook until beef is lightly browned but not crisp.

In a medium pot, cook tomatoes and red pepper in boiling water until soft. Turn off heat. Transfer tomatoes and red pepper into a blender, and blend with onion, garlic, and salt for the sauce. Add the blended ingredients into the beef along with tomato sauce and a bit of tomato paste. Mix together and let sauce come to a boil.