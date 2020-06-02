Karol G Apologizes for Controversial Black Lives Matter Post Using Her Dog's Photo

Earlier this week, Karol G came under fire for a social media post where she used a photo of her dog as a response to the Black Lives Matter protests happening across the United States. The Colombian singer posted the photo with the message: "The perfect example that black and white look beautiful TOGETHER," with three black heart emojis and the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Many fans felt the post was tone deaf and insensitive, and the "Tusa" singer apologized after facing backlash .

Karol, 29, deleted the controversial tweet and shared the following statement: "I was wrong and I apologize. I want to make clear that my intentions were right in the photo I posted earlier. I meant to say that racism is terrible and I cannot begin to understand it. These past few days have been hard and it's extremely painful to see it continue to happen. IT NEEDS TO STOP. There is only one race and that is the human race. I recognize that the way I expressed myself was not right. I stand with Black Lives Matter. Under no circumstance should ANYONE experience such systematic oppression because of the color of their skin or for belonging to any minority group, and I SUPPORT these protests and actions taken during these times to end police brutality and racism."