Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and Kali Uchis Want to Be Part of Your Weekend Playlist

Let's welcome this full moon in Leo that will be shining brightly this weekend with a playlist that'll set your confidence on fire.

Get ready to jam out to the hottest reggaeton tracks, sway to the most romantic bachata and dance the night away to some of the best collaborations of the month.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"MAMIII" by Becky G and Karol G

The Real G's have come together for a track full of female empowerment. The Colombian and Mexican American superstars are mixing mariachi with reggaeton for a unique sound that highlights each of their musical talents uniquely. Powerful lyrics regarding toxic love and pushing away a relationship with a phone number to remember: "1-800-jodete."

"EaZt" by Jay Wheeler

Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler announces his new album El amor y yo with the debut of his single and music video for "EaZt". With this new album, the artist returns to his artistic roots and focuses on true love and how a person in love can feel like they're floating in space.

"Caprichoso" by Rauw Alejandro

The wait is over for this new love-sprung mellow trap single, "Caprichoso," from Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. This single comes off his new mixtape Trap Cake Vol. 2. In the music video, the artist enjoys a jet ski scene while delighting on delicious foods alongside friends. The video also holds outstanding choreography and his iconic sound.

"Mi mundo entero" by Andy Rivera

Andy Rivera's first musical project of the year is filled with tons of bachata and romance. The song relates to loved ones that have passed away, couples that broke up or people who are rebuilding their lives.

"SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix" by Kali Uchis, Amaarae and Moliy Share

This explosive collaboration brings a high-tech music video that focuses on female empowerment and wealth. The video features hyper-color aesthetics alongside symbols of money, power and women who are bosses.

"Marte" by Sofía Reyes and Maria Becerra

Latin pop superstar Sofía Reyes has joined Argentinian artist Maria Becerra for the premiere of "Marte," part of the release of Reyes' highly-anticipated second album, Mal de amores. The two stars join forces for a sci-fi inspired music video that features them both on a foreign planet as they talk about an old love that pretended not to care about them while they were together.

"Único amor" by Gianni