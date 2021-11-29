The Colombian singer shared photos with her Puerto Rican ex after her accident in Miami last week.

Karol G Reveals How She Will "Always Admire" Ex-Fiance Anuel AA in New Photos Together

Karol G and Anuel AA's latest photos together are pulling at our heart strings. Since their break earlier this year, fans having been wanting to see the two together.

"I have no words to describe this moment...100 things went through my mind between what was, what we lived together and how things have transformed," the Colombian singer wrote on Instagram. "We shared many years of happiness together and even though that stage of our lives is over, the loyalty and gratitude are still intact."

In the photos, the ex-lovers are seen hugging and laughing together amicably.

"You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you. THANK YOU for making last night more special @anuel," she added.

On Sunday night, the Puerto Rican rapper surprised the "Bichota" singer during her concert at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseo in Puerto Rico.

"She had no idea I was coming," he said when he appeared on the stage. After the initial surprise, two performed "Culpables" and "Secreto" together on stage.

The pair met in 2018 and announced they were officially dating by November of the same year. They announced their breakup in April 2021.