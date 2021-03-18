What to Know About Karol G and Anuel AA's Breakup

If you're waiting for Karol G and Anuel AA to get back together, don't hold your breath. Tanya Charry, a renowned reporter of El Gordo y La Flaca, talked to sources close to the couple about their breakup, and a reunion doesn't seem to be in the cards. They claim the Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton star has tried to win Karol back, but the "Tusa" singer refuses to reconcile.

"A lot of things are being said. We talked on the show about infidelities, but jealousy of professional success was a great influence on the couple's breakup, and the one who made the decision to end it was Karol G," Charry said on the entertainment news show, hosted by Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina.

After two years together, the reggaetoneros will not be walking down the aisle. Charry said that, according to her sources, Karol was upset because she was getting paid less than Anuel for her performances, and believed that she and her ex-fiancé were equally popular.

Karol G Anuel Image zoom Credit: (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Charry claimed that to make things better, Anuel decided to share some of his profits with his girlfriend. She also alleged that there was a conflict over Anuel's private plane; Anuel would lend it to Karol even though his management was against it because of the expenses involved.

"Anuel is the one now insisting for Karol G to come back. She, apparently, according to my army of informants, is not willing to return to this relationship," Charry said. "It seems that the fact that they were working together, doing so many things together, was not favorable for the relationship."

Karol G Anuel AA Image zoom Credit: (Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

According to these sources, Karol G supposedly "felt asphyxiated" and wanted space and time to devote to her musical career. These sources claim that Anuel flew Karol G's parents from Colombia to Miami to talk her into a reconciliation, but it didn't work.