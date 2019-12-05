Karol G and Anuel AA can heat things up even in the snow! The singers looked happier than ever during a romantic getaway to Colorado. Karol shared a photo wearing ski clothes and colorful goggles with her beau, who wore a matching grey ski outfit and furry hat. It was a picture-perfect look for the power couple, who posed with pine trees and a snowy landscape in the background.

Anuel, wearing a ski mask, also shared a photo with the “Punto G” singer with the caption, “Who doesn't believe in love?”

It's not the first time they've spent quality time at a ski resort. The first photo of them as a couple was taken at a resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, where they celebrated Anuel's 26th birthday. Karol shared it in November 2018, making their relationship Instagram-official with a loving message to the Puerto Rican trap singer. “26 years of experiences, of life, of struggles, of lessons learned,” she wrote then. “What I'm going to write to you here is not much, you know better than anyone what I think. I wish everyone could see in you what I saw. Only thing I can say is I've had the honor of knowing your heart and it's HUGE. I feel so proud of you, you are great. Happy birthday and may we celebrate many more. I love you, Emmanuel.”



For his 27th birthday this year, Karol got her future husband a “Batman car,” which he excitedly shared on Instagram. The engaged couple went back this year to the same resort in snowy Colorado where their love story took off. ¡Viva el amor!