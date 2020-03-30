Karol G and Anuel AA Wrote a New Song During Quarantine

Karol G and Anuel AA have put their time in quarantine to good use. The couple just recorded a new song together and offered a glimpse of it on social media. "We made it during our quarantine time here at home," Karol G wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of them singing the new untitled reggaeton track. She told fans they would release the full song as soon as they got 500,000 comments on the post.

This urban ballad is the fourth song the couple has recorded together. They have proven their collaboration success with hits like "Dices Que Te Vas," "Culpables," and "Secreto." The Puerto Rican trap singer and the Colombian reggaeton star have also filled stadiums with their Culpables tour, and always seem to have a great time on stage together.

They seem to be having fun at home in Miami during this time in isolation, wearing Lilo & Stitch outfits to spice things up and making funny videos like the one below, where they act out different scenarios.

Last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic — while on a busy schedule promoting her album Ocean and touring the world — Karol G told People CHICA: “I'm happy, at peace. I want to keep preserving my relationships with the people I love, that's my main goal. For my work not to interfere and to be able to find that perfect balance in my life.” Looks like she's making that work!

