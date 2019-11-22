Karol G and Anuel AA are in a new Foot Locker commercial! In the video we see the couple striving to survive in an apocalyptic world where the power of mesmerizing cool sneakers makes people forget about the chaos around them. The Colombian reggaeton princess, 28, is portrayed as a kind of Super Heroine, who saves a boy from being attacked by a zombie by whacking the monster over the head with a baseball bat, all while wearing new shiny red ‘Icon Clash' sneakers. The "Tusa" singer shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: "To save the world hunting down zombies I wear my ‘Icon Clash.'"

Meanwhile the Puerto Rican trap singer, 26, is seen later in the video, wearing Air Jordan sneakers and being abducted by an alien ship. Anuel AA also shared the commercial on his Instagram, with the caption: "When the end of the world comes, I'm leaving with my Jordan!!!" The digital campaign, titled No Matter What, features Nike, Puma and Vans sneakers, and also has cameos by NBA stars Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma and soccer star Alex Morgan.

This is the second time Anuel AA is featured in a Foot Locker ad. The boricua starred earlier this year in a previous commercial wearing Nike sneakers for a digital campaign called We Live Sneakers. "I am very excited of being part of this campaign," he told Billboard. "This is huge for me, another accomplished milestone. I couldn't ask for more, plus I've been a Nike fan in forever. This is something that I use every day."

Image zoom (Photo by: Bryan Steffy/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The engaged singers have not only recorded great music together, they also shared the stage in their "Culpables" Tour. Will we see conquering the big screen soon? This Foot Locker commercial, with all its sci-fi packed action, certainly serves as good practice!

This year Karol G also put her magic touch on the soundtrack of the animated movie The Addams Family, collaborating on the song "My Family" with Migos, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia. That's not all! The singer spoke to People CHICA in June about her collaboration with cosmetic giant Urban Decay, becoming an ambassador for their new Pretty Different campaign.

"They want to show people that each person can choose to do their makeup or dress however they want, and can still be pretty and special even if they are different," she said. "I felt super inspired. I love what they are betting on, showing people to break the rules."