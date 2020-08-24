Inside Karol G and Anuel AA's Romantic Second Anniversary Celebration

Karol G and Anuel AA celebrated their second anniversary in quarantine, but the couple still managed to have a romantic day. The Colombian reggaetonera shared loving photos of the pair kissing in a room decorated with red balloons and roses, with rose petals scattered on the bed. It seems that the Puerto Rican trapero surprised her once more with this romantic array of love tokens. Last August, for their first anniversary, Anuel also decorated a suite with balloons, roses, champagne, and candles to make his bebecita feel special. This year, Karol did not disclose their location, but said that they were "in heaven."

"Two years ago, we got together for the first time to do a music video," she wrote. "Who knew what would follow would be two years of learning, growing, living and enjoying together?... At home we give each other advice, in the street we give each other support. Two years and counting ... My favorite person." The reggaetonera's father Guillermo Giraldo, better known as Papá G, congratulated the couple, commenting on his daughter's post with heart emojis.

After Karol's appearance at Premios Juventud earlier this month generated pregnancy rumors and criticism about her weight, Anuel came to her defense, sharing a photo with this warning: "Whoever wants to mess with this queen must remember that she has a king that was a war soldier his entire life and still is."