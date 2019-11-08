Karol G and Anuel AA React to Infidelity Rumors After Strip Club Video Leak

After a video of Anuel AA at a strip club leaked online this week, rumors that he’d been unfaithful to Karol G immediately started surfacing. Univision’s morning show Despierta América posted part of the clip, which shows Anuel partying with dancers. Many other TV channels posted the video to social media as well, including Noticias24, to which Karol G responded directly by sharing a screen capture showing that the video was old, with the message, “So you all stop suffering.” Karol G made it clear that the clip was from before they started dating, so “what happened before your time, does no harm.”

After the would-be scandal erupted, Anuel AA showed once again that he only has eyes for his future wife. Karol G posted her new music video “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj, and her fiancé commented, showing his love and support. “Tusa will debut number one on Billboard,” he wrote. “May God bless you always my princess.”

Anuel AA showered Karol G in roses, champagne, chocolates and balloons to celebrate their one-year anniversary in August. They also shared photos together celebrating Halloween in Beverly Hills. The Colombian reggaeton star has also said she envisions a ceremony by the sea with Hawaiian music playing, so rest assured that the wedding plans are still on.