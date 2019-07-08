CoupleGoals Karol G and Anuel AA's Most Romantic Instagram Posts

Karol G and Anuel AA are nominated—alongside other hot Latinx romantic duos like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Prince Royce and Emmeraude Toubia—for Univision’s Premios Juventud under the category of “Couples That Heat Up Social Media” because of their sexy posts. The urban music singers make the internet go wild with every romantic post together, so let’s take a look at their Insta love story.

The Colombian singer, 28, recently shared a photo in bed with the Puerto Rican trap star where she’s wearing pink striped pajamas and a huge rock on her finger. According to reports, the singers are engaged! In the sweet photo, we see Karol G squeezed on one side of the bed as a sleeping Anuel and some pillows take up most of the space. “I want to wake up like this every morning…even if you take up all of the bed and I don’t fit anymore,” she joked in the caption. Karol G’s followers flooded the comments section, not being able to ignore her bling. “OMG, is my favorite couple engaged?” one fan asked. “What about that ring?! Are you getting married? Congratulations,” another gushed.

In May, Karol G and Anuel AA also shared a video of themselves chilling next to a piano and singing their duet “Dices que te vas” while sharing a hug and a few laughs.

Karol G posted a photo in March sharing the stage with her boyfriend as he leaned in for a kiss with the loving caption, “I have never experienced anything like this in my life.” Sharing the stage with Anuel AA in their hit Culpables Tour has been unforgettable, Karol G told People CHICA. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. It combines two things that I love and being able to enjoy them together fills me with emotion,” she said of music and her beau. “It makes me want to cry sometimes, the fact that we’ve had many sold-out shows, the fact that people want to see what we’re doing. They don’t only want to see Anuel or Karol G, they are supporting us both and like the combination we make. Having people connecting to what we are living [as a couple] is very special.”

They also heated up things on Instagram in December by sharing a sexy photo in bed together, with a topless Karol G wearing black lingerie.

They became Instagram official last November, when they shared this cute photo of themselves decked out in skiing gear with a snowy Colorado landscape in the background. Karol G then wrote to her love on his 26th birthday, “26 years of experiences, of life, of struggles, of learning. I’m not going to write a lot to you here, you know my thoughts better than anyone. I wish everyone could see in you what I see in you. All I can say is I have the honor of knowing your heart and it’s huge. I feel so proud of you, you are great. Happy birthday and may there be many more. I love you Emmanuel.”

A few months ago, Karol G gushed to Mezcalent about how she envisions her wedding to Anuel AA. “I dream of a wedding overlooking the ocean, very intimate with my family,” the “Ocean” singer said. Can you picture it? Can you hear the waves crashing? It may just be around the corner!