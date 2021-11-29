The Colombian singer suffered bruises to her knees, ankle and shoulders after falling down stairs during a concert in Miami.

After a precarious tumble during the Miami leg of her concert at the FTK Arena, a video posted to the Suelta La Sopa account showed singer Karol G doing a rundown of bruises she sustained.

The "Bichota" singer can be seen in her makeup chair with a big smile and her best attitude as she got ready to go on stage in Puerto Rico.

"Not this one, nor this one, nor this one, are going to stop us," the narrator of the clip said as he scans the singer's body. In the video, bruises to the singer's shoulders, knee and ankle can be seen as well as the new manicure she received to replace the nails she lost during her fall. "The girl from Medellin is intact and ready to blow up Puerto Rico! Today we bring the house down in Puerto Rico!"

Additionally, the "Tusa" star joked with her fans regarding the accident with another photo in front of the stairs of an airplane, "I didn't fall off of these. Today we rumble in Puerto Rico."

Friday's accident caused a media frenzy as the Premios Juventud honoree sang "Ahora me llama" and tripped over her shoes. She fell down a set of stairs on an elevated stage as she performed with her dancers.

A back up dancer helped her to her feet and the Colombian powerhouse gracefully continued singing until the end. She later made a tearful return to the stage and addressed the audience over what had happened—only to receive an encore from the crowd.