Karla Souza Is Expecting Her Second Child

The How to Get Away With Murder star will soon be a mom of two.

Karla Souza, one of the stars of How to Get Away With Murder, announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Marshall Trenkmann.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy," the actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter, Gianna. "Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks."

Earlier this month, HTGAWM aired the finale of its sixth and final season. Souza played Laurel Castillo, one of the students who worked with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) throughout the series. On Instagram, Souza took the time to thank the cast and crew who worked with her on the show. "I'm overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey," she wrote. "I'm also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life."