Is the Fashion World Done With Kanye West?

Here’s everything you need to know about the repercussions of the latest—and maybe last—Yeezy fashion show.

While long tolerated by the leaders of the fashion community, Kanye West may have finally gone too far.

Although not slated to appear, the rapper dropped by Paris Fashion Week to stage a surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show filled with his trademark post-apocalyptic couture, but it was his own attire that brought the ire of many.

West arrived wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt, which we also saw on the runway and on attendee and controversial conservative commentator, Candace Owens.

In clear contrast to the Black Lives Matter slogan created by activists after the murder of George Floyd, West's statement reads as insulting to many and is being considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League.

As observed by Vogue, West also gave a six-minute long, rambling pre-show speech in which he tried to start beef with everyone from Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, to The New York Times writer Vanessa Friedman.

Yeezy Fashion show Yeezy Fall/Winter 2020/2021 | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

However, the moment that appears to have united most of the fashion community comes after Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, stylist and Vogue contributing editor, shared her thoughts on the show.

"I'm fuming," she shared in her Instagram stories alongside a video of a Black model wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt down the runway, calling the piece "deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

Ye, the rapper's new legal name, then began a campaign against the stylist, posting pictures of her alongside negative comments verging on bullying, including claims that she was "not a fashion person."

Almost immediately, fashion celebrities jumped to defend Karefa-Johnson.

Among those who commented on West's posts were Gigi Hadid, who wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," and stated she is, "one of the most important voices in our industry."

Hailey Bieber also posted her support on her Instagram stories, writing, "GKJ ALL DAY, EVERYDAY. My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

On the night of October 4, Vogue expressed they stood by Karefa-Johnson in regards to the matter and denounced West's "unacceptable" bullying, but that the two have since met in person to discuss the issue and apologize.

In another post where West attempted to pivot the outrage from his shirts to the custody of his children, his former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian asked the rapper to "stop tearing Kimberly down and using [her] family when [he wants] to deflect," which led to West posting a screenshot of said comment on his own Instagram account.