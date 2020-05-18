Kany García and Her Girlfriend Share a Powerful Message Against Homophobia

Kany García shared a stunning nude photo of herself with her girlfriend Jocelyn Troche along with a heartfelt message. The Puerto Rican singer celebrated the International Day Against Homophobia with an Instagram post showing their deep love and connection.

"We took this photo a while ago, but we still have a long way to go to see my comments free of hatred and prejudice, and I ended up keeping the photo for myself," she wrote. "Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, I feel that it's the right time and it's necessary because in this image I see only love. Any person that recognizes firmly that hatred destroys us and divides us is part of the LGBT community. Today on the International Day Against Homophobia, share posts, talk to your kids about love without genres or labels, call someone that you know has gone through difficult moments due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Coming together is the only way we will be able to have a more egalitarian world for all."

Kany's post was shared by singer Ricky Martin, who commented: "What a pretty photo Kany García. I had to share it. How beautiful, but mostly IMPORTANT. Let's celebrate today with lots of strength the International Day Against Homophobia."

Image zoom (Photo by GV Cruz/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Other friends and colleagues like reggaeton singer Natti Natasha also reacted to the post. "Love you guys," the Dominican star — with whom García recorded the song "Soy Mía" — wrote. Jesse and Joy singer Joy Huerta also commented: "What a beautiful and powerful image. We miss you both, we love u!"

Image zoom (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin)

In February 2016, García revealed to the world that she was in love with another woman, her former personal trailer Jocelyn Troche. "What a perfect moment to open my heart and show myself as I am, being Valentine's Day weekend," her post began. "Love always triumphs, always liberates and always transforms." Her coming out post on Facebook continued: "I believe that you don't hide what is good, you share it. If there is something that is free of sin, that is love."

Image zoom (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sony Latin Music)